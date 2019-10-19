New app to guide doctors on cancer detection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A mobile app called M-OncoEd that will help medicos know more about cancer treatment and early detection methods was launched on Thursday. The android application that offers e-learning opportunities to primary care physicians about cancer risk factors, symptoms, and its screening approaches, was jointly developed by US-based RTI International, Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, Sree Gokulam Medical College Venjarammoodu, Snehita Women’s Health Foundation, and others.

“It is an app-based training programme which will educate the physicians about breast, oral cavity, and uterine cervix cancers. The detection of these cancers at an early stage will increase the chances of cure,” said Dr Regi Jose of Snehita Women’s Health Foundation which had collaborated with RTI International to create M-OncoEd app.

According to her, an app of this kind is the need of the hour as most cancers are detected at an advanced stage. “The physicians should have an understanding of cancer risk factors, its symptoms and others. The app deals with risk factors, early detection methods, clinical examination steps, diagnostic algorithms, treatment options in three modules,” Regi said. The app provides pre and post-learning assessments, case studies and educational materials.