World films on big screen every Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is planning to screen acclaimed international films at its theatre in KSRTC bus terminal complex Thiruvananthapuram every Sunday.

Films such as ‘Shoplifters’ directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda (Japan), ‘The guilty’ by Gustav Moller (Denmark), ‘Loveless’ by Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia), ‘Yomeddine’ by Abu Bakr Shawky (Egypt) will be screened along with other films that have won acclaim at international film festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Sundance and elsewhere.

“We have started collecting database of people interested in watching world films. The screening depends on the response we get from them,” said KSFDC. The registration for subscription, `900 for three months, can be done through ksfdcworldcinema@gmail.com which starts this Sunday to November 15.