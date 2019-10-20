Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man’s bid to evict wife from house fails

Tension prevailed at a residence in Ayirooppara near Pothencode after a man, along with his mother, tried to evict his wife and parents from his residence with the help of police. 

Published: 20th October 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:19 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at a residence in Ayirooppara near Pothencode after a man, along with his mother, tried to evict his wife and parents from his residence with the help of police. 
Shafi Azeez, with mother Naseema Beevi, came to the residence registered under her name after obtaining a High Court order favouring them. Shamna, Shafi’s second wife, has been staying at the residence for one-and-a-half-years since separating from him. 

She also threatened to commit suicide. Shamna, her six-year-old son and her parents have been staying there for a while. Hence, Shafi moved legally to evict them. Since the High Court also ordered a judgement favouring Shafi, they came to his residence along with the police to evict Shamna. 
However, local residents and neighbours came to the rescue of Shamna and prevented the police from evicting her and her family. 

