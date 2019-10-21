Kerala government plans 70 more day-care centres for the elderly in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With nuclear families on the rise, many elderly parents are forced to depend on old-age homes. To help such people socialise and enjoy the dusk of their lives, the Social Justice Department has come up with a plan to open more daycare centres for elders in the district. The multi-facility daycare centres are being set up with the help of the local self-government bodies.

“There are many elderly people who live alone as their children may be abroad or busy. Day-care centres will help them engage in recreational activities and make their lives better,” said Mukundan U, assistant director, Social Justice Department. The existing old-age homes will be upgraded, he said. About 70 day-care centres will be set up in the state as part of the project. The success of ‘Second Innings Home’, a retirement township facility with a lively ambience and good health care facilities in Kannur, has prompted the Social Justice Department to moot similar projects. The Second Innings Home was started with the technical support of Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust ( a unit of HLL Lifecare Ltd).

“The project envisages a therapeutic home based on active daily living and happiness. The model includes making the infrastructure elderly-friendly, providing compassionate and customised medical care coupled with therapies by experts and providing avenues for engagements along with healthy diet and exposure,” said Vimal Ravi, state programme officer, HLFPPT.

Other elderly-friendly facilities include library-cum-reading room, yoga room, recreation hall, a food court for group dining, mini gymnasium, memory clinic, in-house pharmacy, laboratory facility, walkways with proper landscaping and conference hall.

The home also provides unique ideas like emergency bell switches along with railing support in all the key areas. Switches are also made available in toilets so that support staff may provide better assistance in case of emergencies. The home is manned by social workers and health care professionals (allopathic and Ayurveda).

The home has also set up a small skill lab to engage elderly residents in activities like flower pot making and mushroom cultivation. Every month, the social worker will prepare a ‘Wish List’ in these homes and arrange programmes according to the list. To connect the elders with the outside world, regular outings, beach visits, interaction with youth and student groups are also organised.

