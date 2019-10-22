TC- Vigil to rein in traffic violations fizzles out

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven months after the city police floated a WhatsApp number under the TC-Vigil initiative for the public to alert and send traffic violations in the city, the number has become inactive now and there has been no notifications from the city police from August. The initiative TC-Vigil ( Thiruvananthapuram- Citizen-Vigil) was launched in March to ensure the participation of citizens in capturing video clips or photos of the violation of traffic rules, including speeding.

The alerts were to be sent to the WhatsApp Number, 9497 975 000, with the time, date and location of the incident. The citizens could also send their suggestions to smoothen traffic. Through the TC-Vigil the informer could ask the city police about the action taken against the traffic violation they had reported.

In the first month after its launch, the number was active round the clock. More than 1,200 complaints were sent to the number and around 80 complaints were received on a daily basis till the end of April.

A special arrangement was made to monitor the WhatsApp number by four policemen. The city police had also felicitated best respondents on a weekly basis. However, it lost its initial fizz owing to apathy on the part of the police, sources said. ACP Traffic North was entrusted to check and verify the messages from the public. The number was active for three months and later there was no response from it. “I was a regular user. I used to send many alerts to the number.

Initially, there was response from the police and they did take action. But it seems the number is dead now. There were no notifications or response from the police for the past three months,” said Sreenath R, a software engineer who used to send alerts and messages to the number.

Trivandrum Traffic Offenders

Of late, messages are raining on a Facebook page named ‘ Trivandrum Traffic Offenders’ created by techies informing that the TC- Vigil initiative is no more. The users said that there is not even an acknowledgement from the police.TC- Vigil was the then city police commissioner Sanjay Kumar Gurudin’s pet project, much like the ‘CC Vigil’ which is running successfully in Kozhikode, a source said. “Since he was removed from the post of city police commissioner, the initiative became inactive.

owever, it was useful in creating a better traffic system,” a traffic police official said.

Meanwhile, City police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay told TNIE that the number was inactive for quite some time due to transfer of officers from the control room to the patrolling wing.

“The number is still active. It was dysfunctional for quite some time due to transfer of officers. But we have sufficient manpower in the control room to check and verify and it is active now,” he said.