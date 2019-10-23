Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Boy of few words but his action speaks volumes

A native of Chettipadi in Malappuram district, Nihad, son of  A P Shukoor and Selmath, is a Dars student of Kandram Juma  Masjid at Chaliyam.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

A P Muhammed Nihad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A P Muhammed Nihad, a class X student of Chaliyam Umbichi Haji   Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode district, is being hailed as a hero after he saved a four-year-old boy from drowning in a masjid pond.

A native of Chettipadi in Malappuram district, Nihad, son of  A P Shukoor and Selmath, is a Dars student of Kandram Juma  Masjid at Chaliyam.Nihad’s act of bravery saved Muhammed Hidhash, son of Yasir and Shaherban, from drowning on September 30.  “The incident occurred around 5.30pm on that day. I was playing football along with my friends near the masjid when we heard someone screaming for help. We rushed to the spot. My friend Hamras Ahammed tried to help the boy by lending his hand. But, he couldn’t. Then I jumped into the water and pull him to safety,” said Nihad.

Hidhash is an LKG student at Thibyan Nursery School at  Karuvanthuruthy. Hidhash’s house is near the masjid and he had reportedly gone near the pond to collect henna leaves.

“Nihad is a boy of few words. But, he is very courageous. Otherwise, he would not have dared to jump into the pond which is 6.5 metres deep, risking his own life, to save the boy. Hats off to his bravery. He has become the pride of Chaliyam,” said A Abdul Rahim, a resident of Chaliyam. Nihad was given a hero’s reception by the masjid committee and Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation - Chaliyam unit. Nihad’s school is also planning to honour him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp