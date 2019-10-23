Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Railway Protection Force nails jaywalkers, 354 booked

This was part of the ‘Life is precious’ campaign launched by the Railway

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A passenger jaywalking across the railway track(file pic) Albin Mathew

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) campaign titled  ‘Life is precious’, aimed at educating train passengers on the dangers of jaywalking across railway tracks, saw 354 passengers being prosecuted, during the 30 days between September 18 and October 19, this year. The campaign was carried out in all stations under the Thiruvananthapuram Division. Last year, during the same period, about 192 persons were prosecuted.

The campaign was launched by RPF after a steep increase in the number of accident deaths on railway tracks was recorded. It aimed to spread awareness about the safety rules. As per figures, 277 deaths on railway tracks were reported from January to September 2018.  In 2019, 346 track deaths were reported during the same period.

In the first phase of the campaign, the RPF officers conducted awareness drives and made announcements at railway stations on safety rules. Pamphlets were also distributed to passengers at all stations under the division. From September 18, the drive was intensified and the RPF started registering cases.

As per Section 147 of the Railways Act (trespass and refusal to desist from trespass), any person found jaywalking or crossing the tracks is punishable with imprisonment for a term of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or both. Persons found jaywalking will be arrested by the RPF officials before being released on bail. The final decision will be taken by the Court.

According to officials, jaywalking mostly occurs due to lack of boundaries or compound walls in railway stations.Recently, the RPF officers closed down an area in Ernakulam Junction with barricades to prevent trespass or unauthorised entry into railway stations.

“We started the campaign to reduce deaths on railway tracks. Many times, people try to save time by crossing the tracks while some do it to board or deboard trains, risking their lives,” said T C Gopakumar, assistant security commissioner, RPF.

There has been an increase in the number of cases related to trespassing. “The RPF is also taking steps to identify the vulnerable areas in stations and construct compound walls to prevent the unauthorised entry through the railway tracks,” he added.

The RPF has also proposed projects such as the construction of compound wall or fencing in railway stations, including Thiruvananthapuram Central, to prevent accidental deaths on railway tracks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway Protection Force jaywalking
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp