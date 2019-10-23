Railway Protection Force nails jaywalkers, 354 booked

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) campaign titled ‘Life is precious’, aimed at educating train passengers on the dangers of jaywalking across railway tracks, saw 354 passengers being prosecuted, during the 30 days between September 18 and October 19, this year. The campaign was carried out in all stations under the Thiruvananthapuram Division. Last year, during the same period, about 192 persons were prosecuted.

The campaign was launched by RPF after a steep increase in the number of accident deaths on railway tracks was recorded. It aimed to spread awareness about the safety rules. As per figures, 277 deaths on railway tracks were reported from January to September 2018. In 2019, 346 track deaths were reported during the same period.

In the first phase of the campaign, the RPF officers conducted awareness drives and made announcements at railway stations on safety rules. Pamphlets were also distributed to passengers at all stations under the division. From September 18, the drive was intensified and the RPF started registering cases.

As per Section 147 of the Railways Act (trespass and refusal to desist from trespass), any person found jaywalking or crossing the tracks is punishable with imprisonment for a term of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or both. Persons found jaywalking will be arrested by the RPF officials before being released on bail. The final decision will be taken by the Court.

According to officials, jaywalking mostly occurs due to lack of boundaries or compound walls in railway stations.Recently, the RPF officers closed down an area in Ernakulam Junction with barricades to prevent trespass or unauthorised entry into railway stations.

“We started the campaign to reduce deaths on railway tracks. Many times, people try to save time by crossing the tracks while some do it to board or deboard trains, risking their lives,” said T C Gopakumar, assistant security commissioner, RPF.

There has been an increase in the number of cases related to trespassing. “The RPF is also taking steps to identify the vulnerable areas in stations and construct compound walls to prevent the unauthorised entry through the railway tracks,” he added.

The RPF has also proposed projects such as the construction of compound wall or fencing in railway stations, including Thiruvananthapuram Central, to prevent accidental deaths on railway tracks.