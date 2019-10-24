Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Aardram people’s campaign to address diseases from Nov 5

To check the spike in communicable and non-communicable diseases in the state, the Health Department will launch the Aardram People’s Campaign on November 5.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To check the spike in communicable and non-communicable diseases in the state, the Health Department will launch the Aardram People’s Campaign on November 5. The campaign for bringing about ‘Healthy Kerala’ intends to achieve the said objective through creating awareness on preventive and promotive health, improvement in health-seeking behaviour, healthy food, exercise and activities, de-addiction (alcohol, smoking, and substance abuse) and cleanliness and waste disposal. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch the campaign at a function at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, here at 5 pm. 

“Considering the spike in communicable and non-communicable diseases in the state, a multipronged intervention is the need of the hour. To make it happen, various committees have been formed at different levels,” said a health department officer. To implement the campaign, a 14-member state-level implementation committee has been formed. It will be headed by the Principal Secretary Health. There will also be a 14-member campaign cell that will work from the State Health Systems Resource Centre. “Under it, various state-level committees for healthy food campaign, physical activity and Yoga promotion campaign, de-addiction and mental health, cleanliness and waste disposal and improving health-seeking behaviour will be there,” added the officer. 

Meanwhile, as per a directive issued in this regard, districts should come out with innovative volunteer registration programmes for their campaign themes and participation of people.
 It is learnt that the campaign will also focus on raising awareness on the need to switch to a healthy diet plan and take up physical activity. To be made a component of Aardram Mission, the campaign will percolate an age-related and disease-specific diet plan.

