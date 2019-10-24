Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Coconics to launch its laptops soon

With this hardware pivot, the state has made a major breakthrough into hi-tech manufacturing. 

Published: 24th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coconics, a public-private venture set up in Kerala aimed at building locally manufactured laptops, will soon roll out the first batch of products from its facility in Keltron Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. With this hardware pivot, the state has made a major breakthrough into hi-tech manufacturing. 

According to a Twitter post by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, “Our goal is to further develop the component ecosystem by localising as much of the BoM in the country. Keltron will attain the stature of a pioneering electronics manufacturing through such initiatives,” he said. 

“When we embarked on this venture, many have dismissed the revival project as an impossible feat. Today, the factory reverberates with the sound of the assembly line. And, a robotics course will be delivered through the telepresence platform SDPK. As many as 500 Coconics laptops will power this effort,” he said.  

“Intel had closely collaborated with Coconics through the course of product development to enable innovation across their product and supply chain. Our work with Coconics is one of several examples where we have not only enabled the local ecosystem to serve the local market needs, but also connected the ‘Make in India’ initiative with both local and global demand,” according to a statement by Nivruti Rai, Intel India.   Coconics is a joint initiative of the public sector Keltron, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), IT major UST Global and Acceleron Labs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coconics laptops
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp