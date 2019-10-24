Coconics to launch its laptops soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coconics, a public-private venture set up in Kerala aimed at building locally manufactured laptops, will soon roll out the first batch of products from its facility in Keltron Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. With this hardware pivot, the state has made a major breakthrough into hi-tech manufacturing.

According to a Twitter post by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, “Our goal is to further develop the component ecosystem by localising as much of the BoM in the country. Keltron will attain the stature of a pioneering electronics manufacturing through such initiatives,” he said.

“When we embarked on this venture, many have dismissed the revival project as an impossible feat. Today, the factory reverberates with the sound of the assembly line. And, a robotics course will be delivered through the telepresence platform SDPK. As many as 500 Coconics laptops will power this effort,” he said.

“Intel had closely collaborated with Coconics through the course of product development to enable innovation across their product and supply chain. Our work with Coconics is one of several examples where we have not only enabled the local ecosystem to serve the local market needs, but also connected the ‘Make in India’ initiative with both local and global demand,” according to a statement by Nivruti Rai, Intel India. Coconics is a joint initiative of the public sector Keltron, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), IT major UST Global and Acceleron Labs.