Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

He turns plastic waste into useful products

Making baskets with palm leaves was just a hobby for K K Manoharan.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Swathi E
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making baskets with palm leaves was just a hobby for KK Manoharan. He had learnt the craft of making flower pots, baskets and mats while he was a child. But, 15 years ago, he took a new turn with his skills.

With the aim to curb plastic menace and spread awareness on plastic waste disposal, he replaced palm leaves with discarded plastic straps and reused them to make useful products. And for his efforts, he has announced the winner of the 22nd PV Thampy Memorial Endowment Award for environment protection. The award has been recognising ordinary people in society for their extraordinary work in protecting the environment.

A native of Naduvattom in Malappuram, Manoharan is happy to have received recognition for his efforts. “I have been leading classes in various programmes and schools. I learnt to make the products all by myself. And I feel I should share my skills and teach others. It is equally important to conduct such sessions. Even though I get paid for them, this is the first time my 15-year-long efforts have got recognition,” he said.

Though the issues related to plastic disposal were not that severe years ago, Manoharan felt the need to bring innovative methods to manage plastic waste. 
“When I realised the harmful effects of burning plastic, I ventured into collecting discarded plastic straps and reused them to make baskets, flower pots, mats and decorative household items. Compared to then, I get more plastic straps now,” said Manoharan. Other than plastic straps, he utilises plastic seals, discarded bucket parts and bottles. 

Manoharan leaves for his job early morning and returns by 11 am. He spends the rest of the day weaving plastic straps. “Earlier I would go in search of discarded plastic straps. Now shopkeepers save them up for me,” he said.  He sells his products at his house or at fairs to spread awareness. 
Although he spends a lot of time in weaving them, products are sold at affordable rates. 
The award func tion will be held at YMCA Conference Hall, Ernakulam at 5pm, on November 1. MLA Suresh Kurup will present the award. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a memento.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plastic waste
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp