Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

This Diwali, sweeter than ever

With Diwali around the corner, home chefs in the city plan to make the festival sweeter by offering a profusion of delicacies.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Diwali around the corner, home chefs in the city plan to make the festival sweeter by offering a profusion of delicacies. Six home chefs from the city will  exhibit their culinary skills at various venues in the city by making a boxes of sweets.

Radha Sundar will be creating ‘seven cups’, a variant of the Mysore pak. “The delicacy comprises five ingredients such as gram flour, ghee, milk, coconut and sugar,” she said. 

Krishna Veni is involved in making a Thanjavur-style kesari. Her box also includes besan laddu, dates laddu, milk halwa, chakkakkuru chocolate and karachi laddu, priced at Rs 395. 

Home chef Priya Kolassery will be creating 200 sweet boxes to be sold this week. “The first box was given to Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bai at Kowdiar Palace on Thursday,’’ said Priya.

Similarly, home chefs from the city Sheeba La Fluer and Nisha Shafeek are enthusiastic about their sweet boxes. While Sheeba will prepare apple halwa, kalakand, milk powder barfi, ghee Mysore pak and Rajbhog (a Bengali sweet), Nisha is focused on prepping jalebi, Mysore pak, kesari and boondi halwa. “Ghee, roasted nuts, channa and saffron will be used to make boondi halwa,” said Nisha. Sweets prepared by both chefs will be included in a single box. Comprising 10 items, the box will be sold on at the Women’s Club, Kowdiar between 10am and 9pm on Thursday.

Adding a different flavour to the festival, Deepika Kamnani, a home chef from Uttar Pradesh, will be offering North Indian sweets such  as kaju katli, Mathura peda, nariyal laddu and sweet baklava at Leela Palace, a food joint owned by her in Nanthancode. The sweets will be available at ‘Diwali Dhamaka’, an event organised by team Utsav at the RDR convention centre on Sunday between 5pm and 10pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp