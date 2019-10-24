This Diwali, sweeter than ever

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Diwali around the corner, home chefs in the city plan to make the festival sweeter by offering a profusion of delicacies. Six home chefs from the city will exhibit their culinary skills at various venues in the city by making a boxes of sweets.

Radha Sundar will be creating ‘seven cups’, a variant of the Mysore pak. “The delicacy comprises five ingredients such as gram flour, ghee, milk, coconut and sugar,” she said.

Krishna Veni is involved in making a Thanjavur-style kesari. Her box also includes besan laddu, dates laddu, milk halwa, chakkakkuru chocolate and karachi laddu, priced at Rs 395.

Home chef Priya Kolassery will be creating 200 sweet boxes to be sold this week. “The first box was given to Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bai at Kowdiar Palace on Thursday,’’ said Priya.

Similarly, home chefs from the city Sheeba La Fluer and Nisha Shafeek are enthusiastic about their sweet boxes. While Sheeba will prepare apple halwa, kalakand, milk powder barfi, ghee Mysore pak and Rajbhog (a Bengali sweet), Nisha is focused on prepping jalebi, Mysore pak, kesari and boondi halwa. “Ghee, roasted nuts, channa and saffron will be used to make boondi halwa,” said Nisha. Sweets prepared by both chefs will be included in a single box. Comprising 10 items, the box will be sold on at the Women’s Club, Kowdiar between 10am and 9pm on Thursday.

Adding a different flavour to the festival, Deepika Kamnani, a home chef from Uttar Pradesh, will be offering North Indian sweets such as kaju katli, Mathura peda, nariyal laddu and sweet baklava at Leela Palace, a food joint owned by her in Nanthancode. The sweets will be available at ‘Diwali Dhamaka’, an event organised by team Utsav at the RDR convention centre on Sunday between 5pm and 10pm.