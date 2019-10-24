Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vellayani project continues to move at a steady pace

As part of the ‘Revive Vellayani Rejuvenation Project’, around 250 loads of African weed and water hyacinth have been removed from the Vavvamoola lakeshore of Vellayani.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Revive Vellayani Rejuvenation Project’, around 250 loads of African weed and water hyacinth have been removed from the Vavvamoola lakeshore of Vellayani. The de-weeding of the 428 acre-lake began on May 28, from the Vavvamoola bund. 

“The first phase will get over by the end of this month. In the second phase, lotus and the rest of the water hyacinths will be removed from Kakkamoola,” said Abey George, secretary of Swasthi Foundation, which is in-charge of de-weeding along with the Department of Tourism. In the second phase, the foundation is looking for public participation. “We cannot do the de-weeding all by ourselves. Also, aquatic plants grow abruptly. Thus, maintaining the lake is a tedious task. It cannot be done without the participation of the local residents,” said Abey.

According to the foundation, a ‘Jana Jagratha Samithi’ will be formed under two panchayats, Venganoor and Kalliyoor, where the lake is located. “We have plans to form a group of 60 to 100 people from the panchayats to protect the lake from weeds,” said Mohan Pillai, spokesperson of the foundation.

De-weeding is done on all days except Sundays by three labourers allotted by the Venganoor panchayat. The artificial island, at Vavvamoola and Kakkamoola, where 198 birds have already been spotted, will be constructed by utilising the soil collected after desilting. “Vellayani is a beautiful destination. The island, with fruit and flower-bearing plants, will be developed to attract more tourists,” said Abey.  After de-weeding, beautification will be done by Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School at Thiruvallam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp