A melting pot of ideas, innovation

Participants exhibiting their models at Kerala School Sasthrolsavam being organised at New Higher Secondary School, Nellimoodu, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

NELLIMOODU (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM): A floating house greeted visitors at the social science working model competition at the district level competition of Kerala School Sasthrolsavam being held at New Higher Secondary school, Nellimoodu. The students of St Chrysostom’s English HSS who stood beside their project explained that the house was actually held afloat by pillars. These flood resistant houses are new models that the state government was proposing to people living in flood prone areas. According to the students only one such house exists in the state, it is in Changanassery.

They were not the only ones with period relevant projects. On the second day of the fest, many still and working models made under various categories were based on the recent floods and landslides that shook the state. Abhishek, for instance, had a landslide alerter as his project. “The recent events in Kavalappara and other affected places could have been stopped if we had a method to alert the people,” he said. Meanwhile, Sajan and his team mate Jasmeer brought a cycle generator to the competition. “For one it will serve as a mode of exercise and also generate electricity from water while pedalling. This is a modified version of an earlier model of ours,” said Sajan.

‘Alpha’, a robot that functions as personal and military assistant, was another innovative project brought to the fair by students. Made by the students with a budget of `15,000, the robot can detect bombs, identify people and assist in daily works. The students have developed the robot from scratch. The entire competition saw many such innovative works. The winners here will compete at the state level Kerala Sasthrolsavam.

Attingal ahead
Attingal leads in the overall championship with 840 points. Kilimanoor is behind with 672 points and Neyyattinkara is third with 672 points. On Friday, Vocational Expo and Career mela will be held. Neyyattinkara MLA K A Ansalan will hand over the prizes on Friday. In social science fair, Attingal sub district scored 83 points in 18 categories. hiruvananthapuram South follows with 70 points and Thiruvananthapuram North has 68 points. In work experience, Attingal sub district scored the highest with 495 points while Kilimanoor scored 436 points. In IT fest, Attingal came first with 50 points while Thiruvananthapuram South came second with 47 points.

