Crackers are here, where is safety?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only a few days left for the festival of lights, is right around the corner. Stalls selling firecrackers have sprouted across the city, including those operating without a licence and devoid of proper safety measures. T’Puram Express visited a few outlets to take stock of the situation.

While not all shops have adhered to the safety regulations, wholesale and retail shops at Chalai have been found to be the worst offenders.

“This is not the first time I’m setting up a firecracker shop here. I have been in the business for the last six years and no mishap has happened so far,” said a cracker stall owner at Chalai when questioned about the absence of water containers, sand buckets or fire extinguisher at his outlet. “The stall has been set up just today; I will make necessary arrangements by Friday,” he added.

Likewise, most shops at Pumphouse road were not equipped to put off a fire accident. “A few shop owners, including flower vendors, who were denied the licence are illegally selling crackers under wraps even as measures taken by the authorities have been stricter compared to previous years,” said the proprietor of a shop at Chalai.

According to Sudhakar M B, proprietor of Aarbee Padakkada, one outlet which have all precautions in place, “Following safety regulations is mandatory, not only to obtain a licence and retain it but also for the protection of the shop itself.” The authorities claim to have taken all measure to check any untoward incident. “A squad has been formed to scout for any safety violations. We will take strict action against those who are not following the rules,” said Sabin Sameed, Additional District Magistrate.

Criteria for licence

The shop must be on a commercial street or centre

It should have a minimum floor area of nine sq m and a maximum of 25 sq m

The person who wishes to set up the shop must be above 18 years of age

Persons addicted to intoxication and of unsound mind not eligible

It must be located on a clear motorable road that is at least six metres wide, excluding electric poles, kerbs, covered drains and pillars, with entry and exit facing the road for easy firefighting access

How to get temporary licence

A temporary licence is granted by the Additional District Magistrate concerned for the sale of firecrackers below 600kg in a locality. The eligibility for a permanent licence stipulates that the outlet be located on a commercial street or in a commercial shopping centre, as per the master plan of the city