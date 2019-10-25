Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Medical camps, classes to mark National Ayurveda Day

The fourth edition of the National Ayurveda Day will be observed by organising various programmes in the state.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth edition of the National Ayurveda Day will be observed by organising various programmes in the state.

The week-long celebrations that commence on Friday is organised under the aegis of the state government, National AYUSH Mission, Indian Systems of Medicine, Ayurveda Department, voluntary organisations and others.

Briefing about the programme, Health Minister K K Shailaja said a campaign on ‘Ayurveda for long healthy life’ along with awareness classes, marathon, medical camps, and others will be organised across the state.

“The highlights of the week-long programme include a mega ayurveda medical camp to be held at Chirayinkeezhu Panchayat Community Hall on Friday, a state-level award presentation for the best doctor and teacher in Ayurveda in public and private sectors on Wednesday and making the public aware about the effectiveness of Ayurveda in curing diseases,” said an officer of AYUSH Mission.

Partnering for health
The celebration is organised under the aegis of the state government, National AYUSH Mission, Indian Systems of Medicine, Ayurveda Dept, voluntary organisations and others

