Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate shelter for cancer patients

The facility, spanning 25,000 sq ft was constructed at cost of Rs 10 crore with the help of ICF, the Gulf wing of SYS.

Published: 25th October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Santhwana Kendram, built to provide shelter for the patients being treated at the Regional Cancer Centre and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and their bystanders will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tomorrow.

The programme at Tagore Theatre will be presided over by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker, the grand mufti of India. The facility that has the capacity to provide food and shelter for 300 patients and bystanders was built by Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) Santhwanam state committee. The facility, spanning 25,000 sq ft was constructed at cost of Rs 10 crore with the help of ICF, the Gulf wing of SYS.

