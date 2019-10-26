Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

School sasthrolsavam: Attingal wins championship

With 253 points, Attingal Government Girls HSS won the overall championship. KCTCEM HSS, Kaduvayil, secured the second place 

Published: 26th October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 04:26 PM

K Ansalan, MLA, handing over the trophy at the valedictory ceremony of the Thiruvananthapuram revenue district-level school sasthrolsavam on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attingal sub-district secured the first place with 929 points in the revenue district-level ‘Kerala School Sasthrolsavam’ held at New Higher Secondary School in Nellimoodu. With 832 points, Kilimanoor came second, followed by Neyyattinkara with 744 points. K Ansalan, MLA, distributed the prizes at an event held in the school on Friday.

Kilimanoor topped the science fair with 111 points, while Thiruvananthapuram North came second with 101 points. In the high school category, Kilimanoor came first and Kaniyapuram secured the second place. In the higher secondary category, Thiruvananthapuram North bagged the first place, while Kilimanoor came second.

With 253 points, Attingal Government Girls HSS won the overall championship. KCTCEM HSS, Kaduvayil, secured the second place with 228 points, followed by Kilimanoor Govt HSS with 164 points. In the vocational expo, Vattiyoorkavu GVHSS came first in the ‘Most Marketable’ category. In the ‘Most Curriculum Related’ category, Kulathoor GVHSS came first. In the ‘Most Profitable’ category, Cheriazheekkal GVHSS came first. In the ‘Most Innovative’ category, Thadikkad VHS secured first place.

