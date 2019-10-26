Vattiyoorkavu result a verdict against caste-based politics: VK Prasanth MLA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The byelection result in Vattiyoorkavu was not only a verdict against caste-based politics but also an endorsement of the development-oriented campaign of the LDF, MLA-elect VK Prasanth said here on Friday.

At a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust, Prasanth said attempts were made by both the UDF and the NDA to cover up the acute lack of development in the constituency by focusing on controversies.

Prasanth, also the Mayor of the corporation, said the enlightened voters of Vattiyoorkavu rejected caste-based politics. “Not only did community leaders voice their support for another party, but also engaged in squad work in the constituency. They conducted meetings and reported their decisions to voters. But people’s verdict went against it. We were able to get the support of all, including a majority of the NSS members,” Prasanth said. He added that issues raised by the NSS should be resolved at the government level.

As an MLA, I will also take the lead in settling such issues, he said. Asked about selection of the next Mayor, Prasanth said it was for the LDF to decide. Prasanth said the LDF was successful in ensuring that all its core votes were polled. He refused to join issue with K Muraleedharan MP who alleged that LDF had joined hands with the RSS to ensure a win in Vattiyoorkavu.

Priorities as MLA

Prasanth said his focus as an MLA of the ruling front would be to get maximum funds for the development of the constituency.

He said his experience as the mayor would be of help in this regard. He said the biggest issue in the constituency was narrow roads which were erstwhile panchayat roads.

“The city corporation had disbursed Rs 120 crore over the last four years for the development of 24 wards in the constituency. Now, the focus will be on road development,” he said.



The MLA-elect said the government has already sanctioned Rs 98 crore as land acquisition cost for the development of Vattiyoorkavu junction and connecting roads.



“My immediate focus would be to fast-track that project. On a long term basis, the development of roads in areas such as Malamukal, Nettayam and Kachani will be taken up,” he added.