Dist admn to clamp down on shops selling stale food

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector K Gopalakrishnan on Saturday warned of strong action against hotels and eateries selling stale food. “We have received many complaints, with photos, from public regarding such hotels functioning in many parts of the district. The photos will be handed over to Food Safety officials and strict action will be ensured,” he said while speaking at the district development committee meeting here.

During the meeting, the representative of Shashi Tharoor, MP, demanded that immediate action be taken to construct a skywalk from Thampanoor bus stand to the railway station.If this becomes a reality, it will greatly be of convenience to senior citizens and long-distance commuters.