Emotional farewell to Prasanth

Vattiyoorkavu MLA-elect V K Prasanth received an emotional farewell after he resigned from the post of Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor here on Saturday.

VK Prasanth

LDF MLA VK Prasanth. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Prasanth, who arrived at the corporation office by noon, was greeted with slogans and garlands. He first submitted his resignation and then attended a small farewell session held in the mini conference hall. He looked teary-eyed as he stepped out of the office after submitting the resignstion.

Earlier it was announced that Prasanth will submit his resignation only after the council meeting. However, following the objection from opposition councillors about the announcement not following the protocol, the meeting was cancelled and the timing of the resignation was advanced.

The farewell function saw many councillors sharing emotional anecdotes of working with the mayor for the past four years. “I am confident that the next mayor will take forward our work. I have already spoken about the plans I have for the constituency. The only unfortunate part is that I couldn’t sit for one final council meeting,” said Prasanth in his reply.

“The decision on new mayor will be made soon by the LDF convenors. There shouldn’t be any issue with the selection. I have informed the opposition leaders about my resignation over phone. Both opposition parties have supported many of our endeavours. Obviously, I am sad to leave the people I have been working with, but everything will work out,”he said.

