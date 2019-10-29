3,000 students take part in ‘Varnolsavam’ 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tiny tots mesmerised the audience with their wonderful performances in the ‘Varnolsavam’ arts festival organised by the District Child Welfare Council, as part of the upcoming Children’s Day celebrations, which concluded on Monday. Titled ‘Varna Vismayam’ on the concluding day, the event saw the participation of more than 3,000 children from various schools in the district in competitions in storytelling, mono act, folk dance, patriotic song, group song and recitation.

As part of the festival, competitions in fancy dress, tableau, mohiniyattam, action song, light music, violin, classical music, Malayalam recitation, English recitation and bharatanatyam were also held which included the participation of LP, UP, HS and HSS students from various schools across the district. The mohiniyattam competition was the crowd puller with students enthralling the audience with their performances.

In the light music competition for girls, the first place was bagged by Adheena G S from St Mary’s School HSS, Pattom. The second and third places were won by R Ramya from Suchitwa Kunnathukavu and Gowri Krishna V V from Carmel GHSS, Vazhuthacaud, respectively. In the Malayalam essay writing competition, the first place was bagged by Jyothis Central School. Pooja C R from Holy Angels’ and Ganga Ajith M from Government HSS, Manacaud, won the second and third places in the Malayalam essay competition held on Monday, respectively.

Students who bagged the first and second places in the Malayalam recitation competition will get a chance to participate in the state Kalolsavam to be held from November 7 to 10. The closing ceremony of the arts festivals was inaugurated by Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswom, followed by the prize distribution ceremony.

The Children’s Day celebrations will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, followed by a rally in which more than 20,000 children from across the district will be participating. The organising committee includes Health Minister K K Shailaja as the chairperson and other members include MLAs V K Prasanth and V S Sivakumar.