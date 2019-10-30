Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cash crunch hits supply of haemophilia drug

Baxter India Private Ltd, the distributors of anti-haemophilic factor vials in the state, cites technicalities for scarcity

Published: 30th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scarcity of anti-haemophilic factor (AHF) vials in the state has put haemophilia patients in dire straits. While pharmaceutical company Baxter India Private Ltd, the sole distributors of AHF vials in the state, cites technicalities for the scarcity, insiders said mounting dues that the state government owes to it have forced them to slow-pedal distribution. AHF injection is used to treat and prevent serious bleeding in patients who don’t have enough AHF, a protein that is produced naturally in the body and helps in clotting.

“Scarcity is mostly in the northern parts of the state. In Palakkad and Kozhikode, it is more severe. The department doubts that they had deliberately put the brakes on supply as a pressurising tactic to persuade the government to clear the dues to the tune of `26 crore,” said a Health Department officer.

At the same time, the officer alleged that the Finance Department would have to be blamed for the impasse as it was delaying the release of funds from the treasury. “The problem of mounting dues is there. When we approach the authorities they said the cash strapped government is facing the problem of mobilising funds. But the scarcity of AHF vials had nothing to do with it,” a representative of Baxter India told TNIE.
The representative further added, “The crisis has not gripped the state as a whole. Scarcity has been reported from northern districts especially Kozhikode, Palakkad and Malappuram. It will get resolved within a week.”

According to the company, the vials come to the state from Delhi and due to Diwali, the movement of goods is at a snail’s pace. In a day or two, it will regain normalcy and the vials will arrive at Trivandrum, Cochin and Calicut airports.

Meanwhile, Haemophilia Federation of India’s national executive member E Raghunandan told TNIE that the state government should initiate steps to ensure the steady supply of AHF vials as the absence of the same might brings hardship to patients.

“Suppose a patient experiences a bleeding episode due to an injury or a surgical procedure and has not enough AHF, the patient might bleed and it could damage their muscles and joints. This might result in disability. Thus, ensuring the ready availability of medicines is paramount,” said Raghunandan.
However, there is no clarity in continuing financial assistance to haemophilia patients who are currently availing the benefits of Karunya Benevolent Fund Scheme.The beneficiaries point out that once KBFS gets fully wound up on March 31, 2020, they are staring at a bleak future.

What is AHF?
AHF injection is used to treat and prevent serious bleeding in patients who don’t have enough AHF, a protein that is produced naturally in the body and helps in clotting

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp