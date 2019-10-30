Cash crunch hits supply of haemophilia drug

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scarcity of anti-haemophilic factor (AHF) vials in the state has put haemophilia patients in dire straits. While pharmaceutical company Baxter India Private Ltd, the sole distributors of AHF vials in the state, cites technicalities for the scarcity, insiders said mounting dues that the state government owes to it have forced them to slow-pedal distribution. AHF injection is used to treat and prevent serious bleeding in patients who don’t have enough AHF, a protein that is produced naturally in the body and helps in clotting.

“Scarcity is mostly in the northern parts of the state. In Palakkad and Kozhikode, it is more severe. The department doubts that they had deliberately put the brakes on supply as a pressurising tactic to persuade the government to clear the dues to the tune of `26 crore,” said a Health Department officer.

At the same time, the officer alleged that the Finance Department would have to be blamed for the impasse as it was delaying the release of funds from the treasury. “The problem of mounting dues is there. When we approach the authorities they said the cash strapped government is facing the problem of mobilising funds. But the scarcity of AHF vials had nothing to do with it,” a representative of Baxter India told TNIE.

The representative further added, “The crisis has not gripped the state as a whole. Scarcity has been reported from northern districts especially Kozhikode, Palakkad and Malappuram. It will get resolved within a week.”

According to the company, the vials come to the state from Delhi and due to Diwali, the movement of goods is at a snail’s pace. In a day or two, it will regain normalcy and the vials will arrive at Trivandrum, Cochin and Calicut airports.

Meanwhile, Haemophilia Federation of India’s national executive member E Raghunandan told TNIE that the state government should initiate steps to ensure the steady supply of AHF vials as the absence of the same might brings hardship to patients.

“Suppose a patient experiences a bleeding episode due to an injury or a surgical procedure and has not enough AHF, the patient might bleed and it could damage their muscles and joints. This might result in disability. Thus, ensuring the ready availability of medicines is paramount,” said Raghunandan.

However, there is no clarity in continuing financial assistance to haemophilia patients who are currently availing the benefits of Karunya Benevolent Fund Scheme.The beneficiaries point out that once KBFS gets fully wound up on March 31, 2020, they are staring at a bleak future.

What is AHF?

AHF injection is used to treat and prevent serious bleeding in patients who don’t have enough AHF, a protein that is produced naturally in the body and helps in clotting