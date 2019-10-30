More persons avail free medicines from MC pharmacy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pharmacy counter of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College (MC), which provides medicines for free, has witnessed a 15 per cent rise in the number of eligible persons availing the service than last year. The state government had earlier sanctioned `34 crore for free medicine distribution.

“The store is even providing costly medicines for free. For example, one can buy the medicine for stroke that costs around `37,000 without paying anything. The store also sells around 34 lakh tablets for cholesterol per year. Other than that, of the list of 630 medicines, a special list of 192 costlier medicines is also being provided from the counter,” said N Sajeev Kumar, store superintendent.