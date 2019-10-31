2 Kerala startup mission-mentored companies bag coveted laurels 

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two startups mentored by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) have bagged coveted achievements in separate events, demonstrating the strength of the ecosystem prevailing in the state.   

Published: 31st October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

While bio-sensing technology provider ‘Codeofduty Innovations’ emerged winner at the All India Hackfury2 hackathon organised by Intel in association with online coding platform HackerEarth, agri startup Farmers Fresh Zone made it to the finals of the UNO SEED Low Carbon Awards 2019.
Codeofduty Innovations has developed a technology called Elixir, which is a prototype band that can be worn on the wrist. The band is connected to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform wirelessly where one can start training different hand gestures. Once the training is done, the band will start detecting these pre-trained gestures.

Farmers Fresh Zone was one among the 24 global startups and one of the four Indian ventures that entered the finals.

The SEED Awards for Entrepreneurship in Sustainable Development is an annual feature designed to identify the most innovative and promising locally-led start-up eco-inclusive enterprises in developing and emerging economies. 

Team Elixir bagged the first prize pipping 50 teams that were shortlisted from around 5,000 registrations. Out of the 50 startups, 16 were shortlisted for an onsite contest at IISC Bangalore on October 21. The 16 finalists included teams from IITs and startup companies.

The winners were selected by a jury that comprised experts from companies, including Amazon, Salesforce, Intel, CSIR and TCS.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the state government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state. 

