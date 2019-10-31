Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

AYUSH sector is on the path of development

Health Minister K K Shailaja had said that a slew of projects will give fillip to state's AYUSH sector.

Kerala health minister, K K shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja had said that a slew of projects will give fillip to state’s AYUSH sector. According to the minister, the proposed International Research Institute of Ayurveda will not only strengthen ayurveda sector but will also help to widen its research activities. The minister said this while giving away the awards for the Best Ayurveda Doctors 2018-19 during a function at Hotel Mascot, here on Wednesday. 

“The AYUSH Conclave that was convened in February helped widen ayurveda’s scientific base and present the same before the world. Some foreign countries have already approached the state showing interest in its AYUSH sector,” said Shailaja. 

The minister further added that as the state was fast becoming a diabetic capital, the government on November 5 will launch an Aardram Jankeeya Campaign to make the people aware of lifestyle diseases and the need to take up healthy food habits. During the function, the awards were presented to Dr K V Ramankutty, Dr M R Vasudevan Namboothiri, Dr Priya Devadutt, Dr Roshini Anirudhan, Dr Prakash Mangalassery, and Dr Sharmadkhan.

