Girl who set herself ablaze dies

A 15-year-old girl who set herself ablaze at Thirumala succumbed to injuries on Wednesday evening.

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

 The girl, belonging to a family hailing from Delhi and settled here, poured kerosene over her and set herself ablaze at her house on Tuesday afternoon. Poojappura police said they were waiting for a copy of the dying declaration to find out the provocation to resort to the extreme step. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against her father’s younger brother for sexually assaulting her. 

“She said the incident happened some eight years ago. We have registered a Pocso case against him and a probe is on to arrest him,” said Shaji, station house officer.

However, according to the officer, the assault was not the reason for suicide. He said the girl made the suicide attempt on Tuesday afternoon, around 4 pm. Her family members put out the fire and the police took the victim to the hospital.

The girl had over 35 per cent burns. The girl’s family settled at Thirumala around 15 years ago. They make a living by selling chappatis.

