Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt’s ambitious move to ensure fitness of school students shelved

Schools have cancelled PE period from their timetables and have scheduled other subjects instead

Published: 31st October 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurances that the state government would take steps to boost physical fitness among school students and enhance efforts to promote participation of school-children in physical activity and sports, nothing has happened on the ground. 

As a result, a major chunk of schools have cancelled physical education (PE) period from their school timetable and have scheduled other subjects instead. 

During the V S Achuthanandan-led LDF government, a comprehensive project titled  Total Physical Fitness Programme (TPFP) for school students was launched in 2008. However, that project hit a deadend due to bureaucratic apathy in its implementation at schools. When Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office in 2016, he had promised to re-launch the programme. But those efforts also failed midway and the website developed for the purpose, www.tpfp.org remains incomplete. 

The fitness testing programme was to be implemented through the three-tier system of local self-government with the help of education, health and sports departments. The programme aimed to assess the health-related physical fitness of all school-going children which included state schools, CBSE, ICSE, KV and Navodaya Vidyalayas.  

According to A Musthafa, state secretary, Physical Education Teachers Organisation, the initial tests carried out by TPFP in 2008, among school students, had revealed that a startling 85 per cent of them were unfit and vulnerable to lifestyle ailments later on in their lives. He rues the ambitious project was shelved without even recommending remedial measures on the findings. “At present, many physical education classes in the school time table have been converted to ‘common period’ and physical education teachers have been rendered jobless. Of the 5,200 schools in the state, 2,500 schools do not have any physical education teachers. Then how will the physical fitness of children improve?” he asked. 

The aforementioned fitness test was conducted jointly by education, sports and health departments. Interestingly, the State Education Department has been distributing theory books on physical education to improve physical fitness. “It is an irony that students study physical education through books,” said Musthafa. Textbooks have been issued to include physical education as part of the school curriculum. 
Meanwhile, A Shahjahan, general education secretary, admitted to TNIE that there was a dearth of physical education instructors in the schools in the state. 

“Many schools don’t have PE instructors. So the government is planning to take students of those schools to ones which have sufficient strength for physical training. I will also look into the complaints of cancelling PE classes during school hours,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp