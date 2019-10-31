Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Resume bus services on TKD Road, demand residents

Though the road has been retarred, the bus services are yet to be revived. The pipes laid by Kerala Water Authority (KWA) 30 years ago were prone to leakage.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:04 AM

KSRTC bus

KSRTC bus (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s been almost two years since the public transport facility available to the residents on the T K Divakaran (TKD) Road stretch at Muttada stopped, owing to the poor condition of the road. 

Though the road has been retarred, the bus services are yet to be revived. The pipes laid by Kerala Water Authority (KWA) 30 years ago were prone to leakage. Hence, KWA officials dug up the road several times to fix the issue. Over a while, the road became incommutable for vehicles. A year ago, the pipelines were replaced and the road was retarred. But, residents continue to await better connectivity.  “Earlier, it was easy for me to reach TKD Road with the help of public transport. Now I have to spend over Rs 100 everyday to travel by auto. Previously, even autos were reluctant to traverse the road. The situation has changed after retarring. Therefore, public transport must be brought back,” said Raji S, a domestic worker commuting between a colony in the area and East Fort. 

Until two years ago, both KSRTC and private buses plied through the road every half an hour. “Those bus services were a blessing to residents. Now, residents are forced to rely on private transport. Bringing back the services is the need of the hour as we are trying to reduce carbon emission,” said Anandakumar V M, a faculty member at Mahatma Gandhi College who resides in the area.

“We are yet to give a written letter to the MLA regarding the issue. The connectivity issue will soon be resolved after consulting the MLA,” said Geetha, Muttada ward councillor.

