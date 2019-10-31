Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Secretariat turns 150, anniversary to be celebrated in style

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the celebrations at 4.30pm on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is all set to celebrate the 150th year of the Secretariat. In connection with the occasion, a gamut of programmes will be organised in the Secretariat from November 1 to 7. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the celebrations at 4.30pm on Friday.

The inauguration function to be held near the South Sandwich block will be presided over by speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. Cultural programmes will begin at 5.30pm. The Archives Department will organise an exhibition of archeology documents while the Information and Public Relations Department will organise an exhibition of photographs depicting historically significant event. 

Painting competition for children, documentaries highlighting the history of the Secretariat and seminars will also be organised. The public can visit the old Assembly Hall and exhibitions during the period.
The Secretariat was inaugurated by Ayilyam Thirunal Rama Varma, then ruler of the erstwhile Travancore princely state, on July 8, 1869. The structure was built infusing Roman and Dutch architecture styles and was designed by William Barton under the supervision of Dewan T Madhava Rao. The building became operational on August 23.

The initial estimate for the construction was C1.7 lakh. However, the official documents show that C3 lakh was spent on the work that lasted four years. Barton had designed the central structure comprising the darbar and the adjacent buildings were later added to it.

