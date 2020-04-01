Corp sets up TVs at migrants’ camps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation set up 10 televisions in various camps housing migrant labourers. A television was also installed in the shelter for the destitute in the city. The corporation secured cable connections for all television sets too, ensuring that the guest workers remain entertainment. There are 9,558 migrant workers under the Thiruvanant h apuram Corporation within the 25 circles.

Apart from food supplied from community kitchens, they are provided with essential supplies to prepare food to their taste. Mayor K Sreekumar also distributed clothes to migrant workers in the camp set up at the SMV School on Tuesday. Television sets were installed in camps at the Thycaud Model Govt LP School, Attakulangara Central School, Killippalam High School, Mulavana UPS and the SMV School. In Attakulangara and Thycaud, newspapers will also be distributed as they house Malayalis.