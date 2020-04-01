Minister A K Balan promises assistance to SC/ST families

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for SC/ST Development A K Balan on Tuesday said that the department has initiated steps to deliver all kinds of assistance to SC/ST families in the state in the wake of the ongoing lockdown declared to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. He said that special kits would be distributed to families comprising citizens over 60 years of age.

Additionally, every family would be given free ration and groceries for a month. There are 1,44,944 SC/ST families in the state. “All benefits announced by the government will be delivered to their door step. Directions have been given to respective district collectors to procure medicines that are unavailable at public pharmacies. Awareness videos on Covid-19 are being circulated in tribal settlements,” said

the minister.