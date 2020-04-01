STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provision collection campaign to sustain community kitchens

Around 25 community kitchens are being run by the city corporation in all health circles in the city to feed the needy and those under home quarantine.

Published: 01st April 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 07:51 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 25 community kitchens are being run by the city corporation in all health circles in the city to feed the needy and those under home quarantine. Although provisions and vegetables are currently being purchased from the markets, the authorities are doubtful if the stocks will last. To deal with such a situation, the city corporation has started a provisions and vegetable collection campaign wherein the public can contribute.

Earlier, Mayor K Sreekumar had appealed to city residents to contribute towards the smooth functioning of the community kitchens by supplying the necessary provisions and vegetables daily. In response, many generous contributions were made by the public from across the city. “Since many are coming forward to help, we considered launching a campaign to ensure that there are enough supplies for the community kitchens without any hindrance,” he said. A committee has been constituted by the city corporation to collect vegetables and provisions required for the community kitchens contributed by city residents. Contributions can be made by contacting 8590036770.

Owing to the lockdown, local farmers find it difficult to sell their produce and are forced to dump their agricultural crops. As a solution, the city corporation has decided to collect the agricultural produce directly from farmers within city limits who find it difficult to sell their produce. “Food packets need to be delivered daily to the needy. Besides this, the provisions need to be supplied to the camps where the ‘guest workers’ have been accommodated. Agriculture produce from the farmers will help in running the community kitchens without any hurdles,” said a corporation official. The agriculture produce will be collected at  prices which will be fixed by the agricultural officer.

