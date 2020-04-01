STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ration distribution streamlined

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People buying free rice from ration shops will have to follow a pattern to make the purchase in the next five days starting Wednesday. Those with ration card number ending 0 and 1 can buy the rice on the first day. Similarly people can make the purchase on Thursday if their card number ends in 2 and 3. Those with card number ending 4 and 5 can purchase on Friday.

On Saturday, the distribution is restricted to those with card number ending 6 and 7. Those with card number ending 8 and 9 can purchase on Sunday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that those who could not make the purchase on the first five days can do so at a date fixed later. Priority card holders (yellow and pink cards) can purchase rice from ration shops from morning till noon, while the non-priority card holders (blue and white cards) can approach the shops in the afternoon. At a time only five persons will be allowed inside the shop.

The shopkeeper shall introduce token system to manage the crowd, the chief minister said. “Elders staying alone at home, those who are physically weak and those who are under observation can seek the help of registered volunteers or public representatives to help with the purchase,” the chief minister said. He directed the ration shop owners to entrust the home deliveries only with registered volunteers.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries and priority households should be given priority by the volunteers. The arrangements were put in place anticipating huge turnout amid lockdown. The state is providing 15 kg of free rice from ration shops as part of the lockdown mitigation efforts.

