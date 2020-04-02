STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Break the chain with sounds of nature, melodies

A group of youngsters are utilising their time creatively to improve the mood of people surrounded by depressing news of Covid-19.

Published: 02nd April 2020 07:07 AM

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of youngsters are utilising their time creatively to improve the mood of people surrounded by depressing news of Covid-19. They have come with a music series called ‘Kanal Vibes’, organised by an NGO called Kanal, to break the chain of negative thoughts. The music videos feature soothing pictures and sounds of nature along with melodies sung by volunteers of Kanal. The project is inspired by Moodtapes series of Ron Roy who  pioneered the use the sounds of nature to make soothing videos and audio collectibles.

“We are constantly hearing frightening news from all over the world and we know that we cannot escape from the situation. Kanal is taking a new initiative to add a ray of positive light in the darkness.” said president of Kanal, Anson PD Alexander. According to him the lockdown helped the NGO focus on online campaign. Kanal is engaged in welfare of children. It regularly conducts sessions in schools for creating awareness among children to prevent sexual exploitation, cyber bullying etc.

Each video is of one to two minute long. Some of it has the sounds of rain, burning wood etc which is said to be soothing the mind. Kanal has around 15 trained singers who have sung popular melodies in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil for the music videos. Varsha S Nair, Sreelakshmi SR, Ayesha Abdul, Aswathi Viswas, Aravind V Mohan, Ambadi MA have already sung a few songs.

“We have already made around 20 videos. We will release them by Saturday.” said Anson. He said the videos would be sent through social media. Kanal is also offering chance to viewers to sing for it’s next music video. “We are encouraging people to shake-off the negativity and hum a melody to ‘break the chain’.” said Anson.

