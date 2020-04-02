Disinfection and cleaning under way in public places

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Covid-19 death of a resident of Pothencode, mass disinfection and cleaning activities are being done in Vavarambalam in Pothencode as well as nearby areas falling under the city corporation like Kattayikkonam and four other panchayats including Mangalapuram and Manickal.While Pothencode panchayat cleansed and disinfected all public places in its limits, the city corporation also undertook cleaning and disinfection activities in Kattayikkonam under the supervision of Mayor K Sreekumar.

“Stringent precautions will be taken in Pothencode and adjoining areas. A detailed programme has been prepared for this. A tahsildar was entrusted with the task of coordinating the activities. All people in the area should stay in their homes. Action will be taken with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services officials to disinfect public places. With the help of Kudumbasree, provisions will be brought to houses,” said K Gopalakrishnan, District Collector.

To get provisions delivered to their house, people in Pothencode and nearby places can contact 0471 27304 21, 9188527551, 8281573442. Loudspeaker announcement will also be made to inform the public. More tests will be carried out. Kits for the Rapid Test are expected to be available soon. For queries, district administration can be contacted at 1077. Those in need of medical help in the area should contact 9446794010 or 9447394293.

Two medical teams

Two medical teams arrived at Pothencode on Wednesday and they are camping at Thachappally Govt LPS and Kalloor UPS where people in the locality will be tested. The patient who died had attended a PTA meeting in Thachappally School and all 60 people who took part in the meeting will be tested. The patient lived only 500 metres away from the school and therefore the neighbours will also be tested. The patient had attended funerals in Kalloor too. Over 100 people in the area will be tested. The tests might continue till Thursday. people are brought to the testing centre in ambulances.