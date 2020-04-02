STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Disinfection and cleaning under way in public places

“Stringent precautions will be taken in Pothencode and adjoining areas. A detailed programme has been prepared for this.

Published: 02nd April 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Covid-19 death of a resident of Pothencode, mass disinfection and cleaning activities are being done in Vavarambalam in Pothencode as well as nearby areas falling under the city corporation like Kattayikkonam and four other panchayats including Mangalapuram and Manickal.While Pothencode panchayat cleansed and disinfected all public places in its limits, the city corporation also undertook cleaning and disinfection activities in Kattayikkonam under the supervision of  Mayor K Sreekumar.

“Stringent precautions will be taken in Pothencode and adjoining areas. A detailed programme has been prepared for this. A tahsildar was entrusted with the task of coordinating the activities. All people in the area should stay in their homes. Action will be taken with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services officials to disinfect public places. With the help of Kudumbasree, provisions will be brought to houses,” said K Gopalakrishnan, District Collector.

To get provisions delivered to their house, people in Pothencode and nearby places can contact  0471 27304 21, 9188527551, 8281573442. Loudspeaker announcement will also be made to inform the public. More tests will be carried out. Kits for the Rapid Test are expected to be available soon. For queries, district administration can be contacted at 1077. Those in need of medical help in the area should contact  9446794010 or 9447394293.

Two medical teams
Two medical teams arrived at Pothencode on Wednesday and they are camping at Thachappally Govt LPS and Kalloor UPS where people in the locality will be tested. The patient who died had attended a PTA meeting in Thachappally School and all 60 people who took part in the meeting will be tested. The patient lived only 500 metres away from the school and therefore the neighbours will also be tested. The patient had attended funerals in Kalloor too. Over 100 people in the area will be tested. The tests might continue till Thursday. people are brought to the testing centre in ambulances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp