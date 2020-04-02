Ensuring food for all

Gautham S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The launch of community kitchens in the city amid lockdown has come as a blessing for residents, destitute and migrant labourers. Around 25 kitchens set up by the corporation are currently operational within city limits. According to Mohanan C, a volunteer working at the community ki tchen in Ambalamukku, they are delivering around 80-100 food packets in the vicinity of Sasthamangalam ward. “Around 30 volunteers are working at our kitchen.

We are delivering meals to houses and apartments. We are also distributing food packets to the destitute. At times, we serve the police officials on duty,” he said. Suresh Kumar S R, who is actively involved in volunteering activities at Sasthamangalam ward affirms that the number of orders is increasing by the day. However, the volunteers are also facing some issues during the delivery.

“The health department provides the name and phone number of the person who has ordered the food. We have to call them and get to the location. However, if the call is not answered, we are forced to return the package,” said Mahi M, another volunteer. Suresh added that though they are serving the society, it would be helpful if the authorities provide a daily allowance for the volunteers.

“Most of the volunteers are daily wage workers. So if they are given an allowance for the fuel, the delivery will be smooth. Many volunteers have to walk or run to the destination once the fuel gets empty. This results in the late delivery of other orders.”