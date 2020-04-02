Ration shops to distribute free rice till April 30

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The free rice distribution initiated by the state government has garnered a massive response with seven and a half lakh people availing of the facility till noon on the first day alone. To avoid the heavy rush at these ration outlets, the government has decided to extend the rice distribution programme from April 20 to April 30.

“We’d planned to complete the free distribution of rice by April 20. Time has been extended till April 30 for those who cannot avail of the facility within the period,” said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman. He assured the public that everyone would receive the ration and no one had to form crowds before the ration shops.

On Wednesday, 15 kilograms of rice were given away to the public till afternoon. To avoid crowds at retail outlets as part of the social distancing norms, the Civil Supplies Department has streamlined distribution of the rice based on the card number and eligibility criteria. Priority cardholders (yellow and pink cards) collected the rice from morning till noon, while the non-priority cardholders (blue and white cards) availed the facility in the afternoon. As part of the norms, only five persons are allowed inside the shop. Some shops distributed the rice using large PVC pipes and the customers collected the rice from the other end.

Beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana will also receive 30 kg of rice and five kg of wheat while those in the priority category will receive four kg of rice and one kg of wheat. Families who belong to the subsidy segment of the non-priority category will receive at least 15 kg of grains. Each family which has seven or more members who belong to the non-subsidy segment will receive at least two kg of grain.

Meanwhile, the distribution of additional five kilogram of ration announced by the Prime Minister will begin on April 20. Blue and white ration card holders beneficiaries will also get three kg of wheat flour. Households which have electricity connection will receive half a litre of kerosene and those without electricity will receive four litres.