Two test positive, 185 placed under observation

In the latest development on the Covid-19 front here, two persons on Wednesday tested positive for the virus.

Kozhikode

Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the latest development on the Covid-19 front here, two persons on Wednesday tested positive for the virus. One of them is a Pothencode native who arrived from Sharjah on March 22 while the second is also a Gulf returnee hailing from Kallattumukku, Manacaud here.  He too had flown in on March 22. Interestingly, both of them had been under observation. But they did not show any symptoms initially. Now, the duo has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH.

Also on Wednesday, 185 new patients were put under observation. Following is the break-up of the 77 people under hospital isolation: General Hospital - 25,  Medical College - 27, Peroorkada District Model Hospital - four, Neyyattinkara District Hospital - nine, Nedumangad District Hospital - one , SAT Hospital -three,  Ananthapuri Hospital - three,  KIMS Hospital - four and Peroorkada Mental Health Centre - one. 
A total of 17,981  people are in home quarantine in the district. On Wednesday, 20 people were newly admitted to hospital and 20 were discharged.

Of the 1,480 samples sent  for testing,   results of 1,339 have been recieved. On Wednesday, 111 samples were sent. Nine samples of people, who had returned from Nizamuddin in Delhi, has been sent for testing along with samples of people who attended various functions with the Pothencode native who died of Covid-19 on Tuesday.  The Control Room at the collectorate received 240 calls on Wednesday

Comments

