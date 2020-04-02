Ventilator developed by KSUM’s Super Fab Labready for trial production

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the entire country is fretting over the availability of various medical equipment, especially ventilators, to fight the outbreak, Keralites can breathe easy. The working prototype of the minimum viable ventilator, developed at the Super Fab Lab under Kerala Startup Mission’s (KSUM) Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery, is ready for trial production. “The working prototype has been successfully tested for all the requisite parameters.

The prototype will now be sent to Kanjikode, where industrial clusters have been set up by the state government for manufacturing medical equipment,” said Tom Thomas, director of operations, KSUM. However, the numbers will be limited, he added. According to him, only 10 minimum viable ventilators will be manufactured in the first phase. “These ventilators will then be sent for further testing. We need to be completely convinced with the quality of the equipment,” he said. However, there will be no mass production of the equipment.

“These ventilators will be only produced as per need since this equipment is not used in hospitals during a normal situation, But, if the situation ever demands more ventilators, the factory at Kanjikode is equipped to go into mass production,” said Tom. According to Tom, the ventilators will have features that will enable doctors to control the volume of air and rate of respiration given to a patient.

“This device is not like the regular ventilators that have a lot of advanced features for monitoring the compliance of the lungs and providing ventilation in multiple modes. Since regular ventilators depend on components from outside India, we need a backup solution that can be manufactured here if normal ventilators cannot meet the demand,” he said.

According to him, besides developing minimum viable ventilators, KSUM has also come up with an idea platform. “In case the pandemic takes a turn for the worst and the lockdown ex tends, eve r y t h i n g w i l l change. To tackle such a situation, a lot of fresh ideas and initiatives will have to be arrived at,” said Tom. So, KSUM has invited ideas and solutions from everyone for all the problems we might face in such a situation. “The best ideas will be given the support required for its development,” said Tom.