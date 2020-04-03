STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City college initiative garners nation-wide response

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Innovations and Entrepreneurship Development Cell of Model Engineering College, Kochi (IEDC MEC) along with Excel MEC the annual tech-fest, conducted a week long awareness programme on social media to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The MUN society of the college, Impulse MEC and NSS MEC unit also participated in the campaign. 

According to Allen Joseph, core member, IEDC MEC, the initiative was aimed at spreading awareness among the student community across the country about quarantine and how to spend time during the lockdown. “We focused on Instagram as our main platform as it gets most traction by youth over other social media portals,” he said. “Important topics like staying indoors, panic buying and practising social distancing were discussed as part of the campaign,” he added.

According to Allen, students of MEC, created witty and catchy comic strips to spread the message. “We also wrote blogs to explain in detail about steps taken by the government and associated organisations to fight the virus. However, once the endeavour started, students from various colleges across India also participated by sharing their hobbies and how to effectively utilise their time indoors,” said Allen.

Besides students, professionals too took part. Joel Joseph, a senior software engineer at a fortune 500 tech firm in Silicon Valley and Aaquib Hussain, the national academic partner of Startup India Yathra and founding partner of Mindspace Ventures posted tips on youth empowerment and how they can initiate change in this period.

According to Allen, these ideas show that today’s generation is not just interested in binging shows on Netflix and taking selfies but also is motivated to bring change in their own way. “IEDC MEC focused on small aspects like washing hands  and not engaging in people-to-people contact. We also urge people to refrain from sharing fake information,” said the youngster. 

