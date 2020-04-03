STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: High alert at Pothencode to continue

Minister Kadakampally Surendran rules out chances of community spread in the area

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high alert at Pothencode will continue and shops selling essentials will only function from 7 to 9 in the morning, the district administration said. Crowding will not be allowed at shops.Those in need of essentials after this time can contact 9996040664 or 9996040665 for home delivery by ASHA workers and volunteers. Those who had contact with the dead Covid-19 patient can provide their swab for testing at Thachappally UPS and Kallur LPS. A total of 127 samples have been collected so far. The corporation and fire force are sanitising the swab collection centres and other public places.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday said there was less chance for a community spread at the Pothencode area in the capital, where a 69-year-old man died due to Covid-19.
“Efforts are on to trace the source of his infection. His contacts have been identified and samples of immediate relatives have been sent for test,” he said.

A friend and close contact of the Covid-19 patient at Manacaud has been quarantined. The minister expressed his displeasure with the additional restrictions that District Collector K Gopalakrishnan had imposed in Pothencode on Wednesday.

“The decision was made in haste, without weighing its pros and cons. The collector’s direction to close all shops, including the PDS outlets, was without proper consultation,” the minister said. The collector revoked his order late in the evening.“I have asked the collector not to take such decisions without deliberations,” Kadakampally said.

