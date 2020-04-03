Frame of thought

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four experienced artists from Thiruvananthapuram are busy creating magic on their canvas when the city is in lockdown. At a time when the rules and responsibilities of career and normal life are away, they are finding time to refocus on their passion. Here, we speak to city-based artists Tensing Joseph, Babu Xavier, Lizzie Jacob and Kattoor N Pillai for some inspiration.

Lizzie Jacob

Lizzie Jacob’s prefered medium is oil on canvas. She has managed to finish three frames during the lockdown. She plans to showcase these works at a solo exhibition scheduled at the Suryakanthi art gallery (Sasthamangalam) in the coming months. The solo exhibition is also her first after a gap of more than 8 years. According to her, the present lockdown has affected artists across the State. “We cannot conduct exhibitions or meet other artists to share our ideas,” says Lizzie. She further talks about alternatives that artists can depend on while there is an unavailability of painting materials. “We can always turn to natural mediums such as charcoal,” says Lizzie.

Kattoor Narayana Pillai

Kattoor Narayana Pillai’s latest work with acrylic on canvas features the death and destruction among animals and birds. People walking around wearing masks have also found a place in his drawings. “I had finished the work on March 9. I hope to finish more, and wish the situation settles by then,’ says the 74 year old. Kattoor opines that art will suffer if the Corona issue continues. “It can be seen as the beginning of the destruction of the world. Due to the falling economy, the artists in the state will find it tough to keep going,” he says.

Babu Xavier

Babu Xavier’s art showcases his love for abstract landscape paintings. The environmental issues plaguing Kerala is what Babu has tried to portray with acrylic on canvas. Forests, hills and water trails in the state have been brought to life in his frames. “A before and after Covid-19 comparison will soon be a part of our history” he says. According to him, professional artists refrain from changing their subject of interest even at a serious time like the present one. “I have been occupied in my work for the past 30 years, it has enabled me to deal with the lockdown in a better way,” he said. “I’m worried about humanity like all other artists,” he concludes.

Tensing Joseph

His abstract acrylic and oil works talk about the migrant labourers, the invisible backbone of our society. His works showcase their history and day to day life. Similarly, an experimental work that is carved on wood showcases three rural women labourers cleaning a canal and it was completed during the lockdown period. “I have interacted and clicked photos of these women who occasionally come near my home for cleaning work. The exploitation and isolation they face from society, and other minute aspects such as their attire and jewellery that they wear are some of the subjects that I have dealt with in these artworks,” says the 58 year old. He plans to display his collection of new works at the Moonspace Art Gallery in Houston in October.