Migrant workers lodged in convenient facilities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The migrant workers in the city are now accommodated in government facilities in the wake of Covid-19 spread and subsequent lockdown. The workers in the city were shifted from densely packed labour camps to other convenient facilities.

They were accommodated at Govt Boys Higher Secondary School in Chalai (71 people), Govt. Girls High School in Manacaud (91) and SMV School (97). The food is provided from the community kitchen of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The arrangements were made by the Health Department of the city corporation. Following the instructions of the district collector, the medical team also checked their health condition. Arrangements are being made to transfer those who have any symptom to hospitals.

When the virus outbreak was reported, the Labour Department authorities had issued instructions regarding the migrant workers. Contractors were given strict instructions to supply masks, gloves, soaps and sanitisers to those living in labour camps. With the help of the health and Local Self Government Department, two medical camps and three awareness classes were organised for workers in March.