No decline in distress calls

Although the  number of complaints has come down because of the lockdown, Kerala Women’s Commission continues to be flooded with calls seeking counselling for abuse. 

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even with the ongoing lockdown bringing many of the services rendered by the government to a standstill, primary among them being the now limited avenues to report domestic violence or abuse, there seems to be no respite from such treatment if the number of distress calls from women in the state is anything to go by.Although the authorities claim that the number of complaints has dwindled because of the lockdown, they continue to receive calls about domestic abuse faced by women. With calls flooding, the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) has launched tele-counselling in all 14 districts in the state to provide assistance to women in distress. According to some officials, the unavailability of liquor has turned into a boon for many families in the state.

Chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission M C Josephine stated the office of the commission is not fully operational because of the lockdown. “We are getting several calls from women who are being harassed. But we are currently functioning with a skeletal staff. Because of the increasing number of calls, we have published the phone numbers of our counsellors at all 14 districts so that the complainants can avail counselling and support over the phone. We are yet to receive the feedback from each district regarding the initiative,” said Josephine.  

In Thiruvananthapuram, an average of 25 to 30 cases relating to domestic violence or abuse are reported every month. “But now the complaints have reduced to just calls since the lockdown. I receive five or six calls everyday but no serious complaints. None of the complaints received so far had to be escalated or required police intervention,” said an official. 

Prisoner release causes scare
Social activist and chairperson of Local Complaints Committee advocate J Sandhya said the victims are unable to lodge a complaint or take it up with the authorities because of the lockdown. The decision of the Kerala High Court to grant parole for hundreds of prisoners under trial or remand has come as a blow to several families. 

“I am getting a lot of calls everyday, some from families of prisoners. They are scared and in a lot of stress. However, some families are trying to work with the current situation at least until all this is over,” said Sandhya. The authorities are expecting a spurt in the number of complaints once the lockdown is lifted. 

Complaints not extremely serious
In Thiruvananthapuram, an average of 25 to 30 cases relating to domestic violence or abuse are reported every month. “But now the complaints have reduced to just calls since the lockdown. I receive five or six calls everyday but no serious complaints,” said an official.

Helpline numbers

9495081142
9746119911
9526114878
8157935859
9539401554
9495124586
9447865209

