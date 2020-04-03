STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more tests positive in Capital

A total of 17,295  people are under home quarantine in the district. On Thursday, 27 people were newly admitted in hospital and 20 were discharged.

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:44 AM

Kerala Fire and Rescue Dept officers spraying disinfectant on people who came from Karnataka in Wayanad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 15. Among this 10 are under treatment. Four were discharged and one person died. The person who tested positive on Thursday is a 47-year-old Dubai returnee from Elluvila in Thiruvallam. He reached the capital on March 21.

As many as 54 new patients were put under observation on Thursday. There are 27 people under isolation in General Hospital, 32 in Medical College, four in Peroorkada District Model Hospital, eight in Neyyattinkara District Hospital, one in Nedumangad District Hospital, three in SAT Hospital, one in Ananthapuri Hospital, four in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and four in KIMS Hospital. A total of 84 people are under hospital isolation.

A total of 17,295  people are under home quarantine in the district. On Thursday, 27 people were newly admitted in hospital and 20 were discharged.

Of the 1,642 samples sent so far for testing, 1,402 results have been received. On Thursday, 162 samples were sent. In all, 238 calls were made to the collectorate control room and 261 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Thursday.  Nineteen people who needed psychological support called the mental health helpline.

