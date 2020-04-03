Plans afoot to tie up with online apps

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To meet the growing demand for home delivery of milk during the lockdown, Milma plans to tie-up with online food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy. At present, Milma has tied up with a single agency, which delivers milk packets in a few locations in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. However, the demand for home delivery tripled during the lockdown. Unable to meet it, the Milma started charging steep delivery charges to reduce the demand.

“With the participation of more agencies, we will be able to meet the demand in multiple locations,” said an officer with Milma. “We will reduce the delivery charges to as low as possible by negotiating with delivery agencies. They will get the required volume to make profits,” he said.

He said the Milma offices were inundated with calls from the public demanding home delivery. Faced with an excess supply of 2.5 lakh litres, Milma also started delivering milk and milk products to households in case if it is a bulk order from residents associations from Sunday. “The residents need to call up the dairy or nearby shops to get milk cart near their flat or gated society. The contact numbers are available on our website.” said the officer.

“Transportation is a challenge. The delivery will be viable only if the order is for a minimum of 30 packets.” said the officer. The milk packets will be delivered either from the dairy or from the nearby shops nearby.While making arrangements for home delivery, Milma has also requested the district administration to relax the closing time of Milma Shops. In Thiruvananthapuram, all nine shops are allowed to stay open till 9 pm.