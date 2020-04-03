STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speaking through art

A teacher by profession, Suma George is using the lockdown days to experiment with art and pursue her passion

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:38 AM

Suma George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Suma George is a teacher by profession and artist by passion. While the state remains under lockdown due to the Covid-19 scare, she has been experimenting with her preferred medium of acrylic paint, to develop her version of the acrylic-blow method.Having worked on different mediums for over 20 years, Suma settled on acrylic since it was a fluid and fast drying medium suiting the climatic conditions of the state. 

“There are various techniques to the acrylic pour method. Having settled on a method that I am comfortable with, it was time to get innovative and make my pouring medium. I mix acrylic paint with water to create that. For the blow method, the paint is poured on the canvas and then blown on using straws to create various patterns,” says Suma . She creates an outline which is then filled with the acrylic colours. “We manage a Facebook page called ‘Art Freaks Global’, with artists and art lovers from around the world,” adds Suma.

A native of Pullepady, Suma teaches EnglishW. She tries to find time for art after her school hours. She has a dedicated art room in her house to work in and exhibit her paintings.  Inspiration comes to her in various forms- it could be an everyday occurrence, a picture that she chanced upon online or a verse from the bible. Themes such as spirituality, divinity etc. find their way into her work.

Suma says that her family offers big support to pursue her passion for art, while her students are enthusiastic about her works too.“I find that my students are very creative. Last year when I conducted my first solo exhibition, students came to see it and proceeded to make works of their own.  We even have a WhatsApp group where they share their works. The inspiration is mutual,” she adds.

