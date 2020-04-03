STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vegetable vendors in a fix

The markets in Thiruvananthapuram used to get around 350 loads of grains and vegetables.

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 05:44 AM

Vegetable vendors wait for customers at Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram. The usually bustling wholesale and retail market is now receiving fewer footfalls due to the lockdown restrictions | B P Deepu

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chalai market which is one of the largest wholesale vegetable markets in the state is facing a glut as there are fewer takers for distribution during lockdown. Even after the merchants reduced the intake,  they are still left with large stock of vegetables. Lack of demand and difficulty in arranging transportation during lockdown have forced many merchants, especially those from as far as Kaliyikkavila and Parassala, to shut shop. Even the farmers from the nearby Vellayani region has almost stopped bringing vegetables due to lack of demand.

“At Chalai market people can purchase the vegetables at a very reasonable rate. The market is open till 4 pm,” said S S Manoj , state secretary, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. He said the merchants have difficulty in distribution as they do not have enough manpower.

The wholesale market is open from 7 am till 11 am, a period too short to sell the produce. The end result? Thirty per cent of the stock would be unsold. “The bulk of the business was done with women retail vendors from other markets. With the closure of fish markets only a few come to purchase vegetables these days,” said a wholesale dealer, Shajahan B of S S Vegetables.

He sells carrots for `25 a kilogram, ladies finger for `20 and cucumber for `10 but charges higher price for beans, cabbage and capsicum as the traders are not taking vegetables from Mysore.  Chalai market which had seen an increased purchase from traders of Nedumangad and Attingal markets, is now reluctant to come up owing to lack of demand.

The markets in Thiruvananthapuram used to get around 350 loads of grains and vegetables. It has reduced to 35 to 40 loads a day. The truck drivers are hesitant to take orders as they are worried about their safety. “The merchants are paying double the charge for transportation and yet managed to rein in selling price,” said Manoj of KVVES. However, the lack of demand would result in slowdown and shortage of items in future.

