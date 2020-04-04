52 booked for flouting lockdown rules  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have booked 52 people under Epidemic Diseases Ordinance for flouting the government directive on lockdown. Vizhinjam police slapped cases against 19 people under the newly-introduced ordinance, while Cantonment police booked nine people.

Similar cases were registered at Peroorkada (6 cases), Vattiyoorkavu (3), Thampanoor (3) and Kovalam (6) police stations. Another 102 cases were also registered against those who travelled in the city without valid reasons on Friday.

Meanwhile, City Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the owners of the ration cards ending with digits 6 and 7 alone should go out to purchase ration on Saturday. Only one person from a house should go out to buy essential goods, he said. In the case of pensioners, those with their Savings Bank account ending with digits 4 and 5 only need to go to banks on Saturday.

The Commissioner also said those having Pensioners’ Treasury Savings Bank (PTSB) account number ending in ‘4’ should approach the treasuries from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday. Those having ‘Jandhan’ account numbers ending in ‘2’ and ‘3’ only need to go to withdraw money. Others will be strictly sent back, police said.