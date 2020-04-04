STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Covid-19 spread: 156 new patients put under observation in district

88 people are under hospital isolation; 23 were discharged from hospitals on Friday

Published: 04th April 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries standing in front of the ration shop for getting their free ration, by adhering to social distancing norms, at Nanthankode in Thiruvananthapuram. Distribution of free ration began in Kerala on April 1 | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 156 new patients were put under observation in the district on Friday in the wake of Covid-19 spread.

There are 28 people under isolation in General Hospital, 36 in Medical College, three in Peroorkada District Model Hospital, one in Neyyattinkara District Hospital, one in Nedumangad District Hospital, six in SAT Hospital, seven in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and six in KIMS Hospital. A total of 88 people are under hospital isolation.

A total of 17,346 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Friday, 27 people were newly admitted in hospital and 23 were discharged. A person who had earlier tested positive left after three of his tests came negative.

Of the 1,902 samples sent so far for testing, 1,517 results have been received. On Friday, 260 samples were sent. 115 negative results were received on the day. Twenty-six calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room on Friday. Twenty-two people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline. 961 people were called and offered mental support. So far 11,289 people were called for offering psychological support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp