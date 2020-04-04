Covid-19 spread: 156 new patients put under observation in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 156 new patients were put under observation in the district on Friday in the wake of Covid-19 spread.

There are 28 people under isolation in General Hospital, 36 in Medical College, three in Peroorkada District Model Hospital, one in Neyyattinkara District Hospital, one in Nedumangad District Hospital, six in SAT Hospital, seven in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre and six in KIMS Hospital. A total of 88 people are under hospital isolation.

A total of 17,346 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Friday, 27 people were newly admitted in hospital and 23 were discharged. A person who had earlier tested positive left after three of his tests came negative.

Of the 1,902 samples sent so far for testing, 1,517 results have been received. On Friday, 260 samples were sent. 115 negative results were received on the day. Twenty-six calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room on Friday. Twenty-two people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline. 961 people were called and offered mental support. So far 11,289 people were called for offering psychological support.